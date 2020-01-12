America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $16.10. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 69,955 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,436,000. Man Group plc grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 332.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

