Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

