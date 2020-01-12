Amino Network Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $613,159.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.06006013 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036123 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,273,078 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

