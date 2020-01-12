AMO Coin (AMO) One Day Volume Tops $198,463.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $198,463.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,324,956,636 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

