Analysts Anticipate Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOCH shares. TheStreet raised Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

