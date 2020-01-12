Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. Copart has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

