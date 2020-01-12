Analysts Anticipate Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERIE. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of ERIE stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 65,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.