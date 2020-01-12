Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($1.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

IEA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 15,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,846. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

