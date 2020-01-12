Analysts Anticipate Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) to Announce ($0.19) Earnings Per Share

Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 246 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE PVT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Pivotal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

