Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,865,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,450. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.