Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 909,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,089. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amdocs by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

