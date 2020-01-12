Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $37.00

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Crocs has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $154,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

