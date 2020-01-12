Analysts Set Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) PT at €6.31

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.31 ($7.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DBK stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €7.70 ($8.95). The stock had a trading volume of 13,262,969 shares. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.83.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

