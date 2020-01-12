Analysts Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target at $10.69

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,069,000 after acquiring an additional 498,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 58,651,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,293,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

