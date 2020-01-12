Analysts Set Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) PT at $22.22

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

UAA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 3,522,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $110,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,021,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $7,785,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 38.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

