Analysts Set ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price at $95.14

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of ViaSat stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 178,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ViaSat has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ViaSat by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ViaSat by 185.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.