Analyzing Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.73 Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.22 $54.71 million $1.53 16.27

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73% Phibro Animal Health 4.99% 25.52% 7.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leap Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Phibro Animal Health 2 2 1 0 1.80

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

