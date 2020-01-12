Analyzing Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) & Vuzix (OTCMKTS:VUZI)

Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Simlatus has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simlatus and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simlatus N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -335.28% -82.90% -73.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Vuzix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simlatus and Vuzix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simlatus $20,000.00 11.67 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Vuzix $8.09 million 8.07 -$21.88 million ($0.85) -2.32

Simlatus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simlatus and Vuzix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.61%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Simlatus.

Summary

Simlatus beats Vuzix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others. The company is also developing a binocular AR smart glasses product that provides the user a live, direct, or indirect view of a real-world environment. Its AR wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses or attach to a head worn mount to view, record, and interact with video and digital content, such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. In addition, the company offers an app store on its Websites, which enables users to download and purchase applications, including third party applications; VUZIX Basics, an application that provides the benefits of smart glasses to users; and VUZIX Basics Video that offers remote telepresence capabilities. Further, it provides waveguide optics and design reference kits; custom and engineering solutions; and defense and security products. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to end customers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, value-added resellers, and Webstores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

