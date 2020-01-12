AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research firms have commented on AU. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. 2,744,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,652. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

