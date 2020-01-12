Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0007 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.69 million and $2.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

