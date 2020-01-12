Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

AINV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 323,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

