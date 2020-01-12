Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 335.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 289,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

