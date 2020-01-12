Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Arconic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 235,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at $4,919,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Arconic by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

