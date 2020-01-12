Arepacoin Market Cap Hits $49,908.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $49,908.00 and $11.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 149.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,861,360 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

