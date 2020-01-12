argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their average rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. argenx has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

