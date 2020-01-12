Arion (ARION) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Arion has a market cap of $23,815.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,772,823 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

