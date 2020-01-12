ArtByte Price Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00622705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

