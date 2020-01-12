Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $95.44. 675,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,437. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

