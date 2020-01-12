Asian Dragon (AD) Market Capitalization Achieves $99,624.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $99,624.00 and approximately $1,762.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. In the last week, Asian Dragon has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004616 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Asian Dragon Token Profile

Asian Dragon is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

