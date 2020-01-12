AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $111.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.80 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $417.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $468.50 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $472.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. 62,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,213. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.33.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

