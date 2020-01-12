ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $430.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00616681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009986 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.