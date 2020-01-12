Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

