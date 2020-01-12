Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $210.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.
ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.15.
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.42.
In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
