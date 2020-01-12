Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $210.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.15.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 489.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

