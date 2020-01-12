Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $74.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ALV stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 859,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

