Aventus Reaches Market Cap of $478,879.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Aventus has a total market cap of $478,879.00 and $15,718.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01888103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00186870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

