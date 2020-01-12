Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

AVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of AVP remained flat at $$5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 165,158,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,523,091. Avon Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avon Products will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avon Products by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

