AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AVX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AVX by 8,690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AVX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AVX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AVX by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.48. 202,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. AVX has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.31.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AVX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

