Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $144.51. 6,675,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,766. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. grew its holdings in Baidu by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 55,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth $7,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

