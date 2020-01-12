Band Protocol Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $837,573.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

Band Protocol Token Trading

