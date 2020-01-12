BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.87

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.87 and traded as high as $35.72. BankUnited shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 17,070 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

