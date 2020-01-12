Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $137.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $139.30 million. Banner reported sales of $139.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $549.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.60 million to $550.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $565.63 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $569.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banner by 4,112.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 184,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

