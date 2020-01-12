Barclays Downgrades Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Equal Weight

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.10. 189,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,273. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 0.67. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

