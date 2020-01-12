Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Lifted to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.