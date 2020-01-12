Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $272.72 million and $45.30 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002345 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, WazirX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01951877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00126112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,421,086,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, AirSwap, Zebpay, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, BitBay, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, CPDAX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Livecoin, DDEX, GOPAX, WazirX, ABCC, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, IDCM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

