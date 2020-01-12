Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.