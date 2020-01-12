Bernstein Bank Initiates Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Analysts at Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,434.10.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,428.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,755. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,434.94. The company has a market cap of $979.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,239.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

