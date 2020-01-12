BidaskClub Downgrades Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

CRESY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 220,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,930. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

