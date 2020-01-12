BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Hold

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

