BidaskClub Downgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MTRX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,582. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 575,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,223,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

