BidaskClub Downgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Strong Sell

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UIHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 134,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,524. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $164,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 32,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

